Baku Hosting State-Business Partnership: Basis Of Sustainable Economy Conference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A conference
themed "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable
economy" is taking place at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku,
Trend reports.
The conference is initiated by representatives of various
business associations and entrepreneurs working in industries such
as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT,
healthcare, insurance, tourism, textiles, and other sectors.
A movie highlighting Azerbaijan's accomplishments in
diversifying its economy and fostering the growth of the private
sector throughout the last two decades will be demonstrated at the
event.
The conference will be concluded with issuing a statement
supporting the political course led by President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the participants.
Will be updated
