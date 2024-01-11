'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan Went Through Intense Diet, Training For Sculpted Body; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The release of the Fighter teaser, featuring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, has ignited a frenzy on the internet. While the chemistry between the lead pair is captivating, it's Hrithik's remarkable physique at 50 that has fans buzzing. This radical transformation from his bulkier appearance in Vikram Vedha to a sculpted form in Fighter leaves fans and fitness enthusiasts alike in awe. In this article, we uncover the secrets behind Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping metamorphosis, delving into his intense workout routines, tailored diet, and the intriguing aspects contributing to his exceptional journey.

Hrithik's Fitness Regimen:

In a recent interview with India Today, Hrithik Roshan's fitness trainer Kris Gethin unveiled the demanding regimen that fueled the actor's transformation for 'Fighter'. The cardio routine, tailored to specific phases of his journey, included sessions once or twice a day. Activities ranged from running, elliptical training, and swimming to workouts on the StairMaster Rower.

The fitness routine also embraced functional exercises such as boxing, kettlebell workouts, battle ropes, and plyometrics, ensuring a holistic approach to achieving the desired results. Notably, Hrithik maintained a disciplined bedtime, going to sleep by 9 pm, a practice acknowledged as challenging for many Indians, as pointed out by the trainer.

Dietary Discipline:

Kris Gethin also shed light on Hrithik Roshan's dietary regimen during the preparation for his role in 'Fighter'. The actor adhered to a bodybuilding-style diet, consuming approximately six to seven meals each day. The diet primarily consisted of single-form ingredients such as chicken, egg whites, whey protein, fish, along with complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, rice, and sweet potato.

To add a touch of creativity to the seemingly monotonous diet, Hrithik's chef Shubham Vishwakarma crafted innovative dishes like an egg white burger with chicken breast, replacing the bun with fluffy egg whites. This Indianized flavor injected excitement into the otherwise straightforward fare.

About 'Fighter':

Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, 'Fighter', stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, supported by a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, while Hrithik transforms into Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor steps into the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, affectionately called Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, or Taj.





The film, set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, promises an action-packed experience with a stellar ensemble cast.

