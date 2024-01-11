Muhammad Faruk Khan, New Minister For Civil Aviation And Tourism

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Lt Col (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan took oath

as the new Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh on January 11.

As a new cabinet swore in on January 11 evening, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led government distributed ministries among its members.

The new cabinet comprises 37 members this time with 25 ministers and 11 state ministers in the cabinet along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Faruk Khan has been a Member of Parliament for five consecutive times from Gopalganj-1 and is a former Minister of Commerce of Bangladesh.

He is preceded by Md Mahbub Ali, former State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism.



T