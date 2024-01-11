Zelensky Meets With President Of Latvia In Riga

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs in Riga.

The video showing the official meeting ceremony was posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The President of Ukraine is planning to hold negotiations with the President of Latvia and meet with Speaker of the Saeima Daiga Mieriņa and Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Siliņa.

The representatives of the two countries will discuss bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia, further support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, and the issues related to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

A reminder that, on January 10, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a working visit to the Republic of Lithuania. On the morning of January 11, 2024, the Ukrainian leader arrived in Estonia.

Photo: screenshot