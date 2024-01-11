Goal Is To Reach Final, Focus Is On: Qatari Team Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 QNA

Doha, Qatar: Coach of the Qatari national football team, Spanish Marquez Lopez affirmed that the main goal is to reach the final match in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, which is set to kick off Friday in Doha.

Before the opening match against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium on Friday, Lopez stated in a press conference that the Qatari national team is coming into the competition as the title holders which gives it an important advantage and pushes the team to deliver excellent performance in the match that is held in their homeland and among the fans.

He expressed that the goal of reaching the final should not get the team ahead of itself and focus on the opening match against Lebanon and obtain points that will allow the team to surpass the group stage.

The coach said that they are aware of the opponent's capabilities and have studied them.

He promised that they would bring their best in order to achieve a positive start and for it to be a motivation towards the long and difficult journey.

The Lebanese national team made a change in the technical staff and brought back an experienced coach after he had led it for several years and is familiar with the players, Lopez noted.

The Spanish coach, who took over the role shortly before the start of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023, said that this leaves him with a great challenge but will not be an excuse since he knows all the players due to his presence in the Qatari football scene for many years, notably in Al Wakrah SC.

He explained that he started his work on Dec. 24 and even though this is not enough time, he devoted all efforts with the technical staff to implement his style.

He added that it is important to believe in the players' abilities.

The team's former coaches focused on defense more than attack and Lopez expressed his preference for offense play, high pressure on the opponent's field, and possession and creating opportunities. He also pointed out the necessity of maintaining balance through defense and the courage to apply required fast changes.

The Qatari national team will meet its Lebanese counterpart Friday evening at Lusail Stadium in the opening of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

Qatar is in Group A alongside Lebanon, China and Tajikistan.

Qatar and Lebanon faced each other at the beginning of the competitions of the last edition of the tournament that took place in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 where the Qatari team prevailed with 2-0 and later went on to win the title.