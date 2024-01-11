Car Care Solvents Market Size 2024 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Car Care Solvents Market . In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Car Care Solvents Market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global car care solvents market, with revenue reaching around US$ 1.16 billion in 2022, is poised to achieve US$ 2.0 billion by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Car care solvents play a crucial role in enhancing the aesthetic appearance of cars by improving durability, shine, and overall maintenance factors. These high-performing chemicals find extensive applications in car refinishing, paint restoration, cleaning, and polishing.



Wide Range of Applications: The increasing application of car care solvents such as toluene, mineral spirits, acetone, and others for automotive cleaning, degreasing, and paint restoration is a key driver for the growth of the market.

Rise in Disposable Income: The growth of the car care solvents market is propelled by the rise in disposable income, leading to increased usage in both authorized and non-authorized service centers for maintenance and repair-related activities.

Health Concerns: Health-related concerns associated with the use of car care solvents may hinder market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce Adoption: The adoption of e-commerce platforms by car care solvents manufacturers is expected to boost sales, creating lucrative opportunities for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the automotive sector, leading to temporary shutdowns and reduced operations in car care solvent manufacturing companies. This resulted in a short-term disruption in the demand-supply chain for car care solvents.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the car care solvents market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions growth is attributed to increased involvement of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the aftermarket industry and consolidation of car care solvent distributors.

Key players in the global car care solvents market include:



BASF SE

Car Clean Products NZ Ltd.

CRC Industries

DOW INC.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

INEOS

Kleanstrip

Momar Inc.

Recochem Corporation

RelaDyne LLC

Rust-Oleum

Solventis

Sunnyside Corporation

Solvents & Petroleum Service, Inc. Other prominent key players



Service Centres and Garages Personal



Interior Exterior



North America: U.S., Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.

