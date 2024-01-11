Canadian media reports no timeline for transfer of air-defense mechanism to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent update, CTV News reported that the air-defense system pledged by Canada to Ukraine a year ago has yet to materialize, creating a significant concern for the Ukrainian military facing a shortage of anti-aircraft systems and munitions. The promised National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was funded by the Canadian government, with CAUSD406 million (United States USD304 million) reportedly transferred to the United States for production last March.



To expedite the process and reduce bureaucracy, Ottawa opted to directly pay the funds to the United States, the manufacturing partner for NASAMS alongside the Norwegian-based defense firm Kongsberg. However, the latest inquiry by CTV News revealed that Kongsberg is still awaiting a contract for the Canadian donation, with the company's Vice President for Communication, Ivar Simensen, stating that the acquisition authority is still processing the procurement.



This delay in the delivery of the air-defense system has raised questions about the commitment made by the Canadian government, as well as concerns within the Ukrainian military, which is relying on foreign donors to address the shortage of critical defense systems. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba emphasized the urgency of obtaining interceptors for Western-made systems, declaring it a "top priority that must be completed today, not tomorrow."



Public disclosures from the United States government indicated a USD1.2 billion contract for NASAMS intended for Ukraine, signed in November 2022. However, recent statements from the Ottawa Citizen newspaper quoted the Department of National Defense as saying that "details on plans, including delivery timelines, are still under development with the United States." This uncertainty adds to the growing unease surrounding the delivery of the promised air-defense system to Ukraine, prompting stakeholders to seek clarity on the status and timelines of the procurement process.





