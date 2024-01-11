Shwapno Records BDT 13Cr Profit In FY 2022-23

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: In the financial year 2022-23, 'Shwapno,' the popular retail chain shop brand of the country, reported an operating profit of BDT 13 crore.

This marks a substantial increase compared to the operating profit of around BDT 20 lac recorded in the financial year 2021-22, said a press release. 'Shwapno' has consistently achieved operating profits for the past five years without depreciation, the release added.

The journey of 'Shwapno' began in 2008, and it has since expanded its programmes to 62 districts across the country, in addition to the capital. Since the onset of the Covid-19 infection in March 2020, 'Shwapno' has successfully opened a total of 440 outlets.

Sabbir Hasan Nasir, the executive director of the company, attributes the success to various initiatives taken for customer safety, along with the introduction of home delivery services, which have contributed to increased customer acceptance.

Nasir proudly mentioned that 'Swapn' has received the Best Brand Award in the supermarket category for seven consecutive years since 2016. Moreover, it has been recognised as the sixth-best brand across all categories this year, solidifying its position as a widely accepted brand among consumers in Bangladesh.

Currently, 'Swapn' boasts over 4,000 employees nationwide, providing services to over 70,000 customers daily.

T