Khazana Mithai To Be Launched In Canada

Dhaka: Country's Khazana Mithai Ltd announced to launch its exclusive outlet in Canada's Toronto in 2024 as Khazana Mithai Inc.

Now the brand wants to introduce an exclusive outlet with authentic Bengali and Indian sweet recipes abroad, said Khazana Mithai Ltd, as per reports.



"We are incredibly proud to be opening the first Khazana Mithai brand outlet in Canada at a prime location. We are looking at expanding our footprint internationally and what better way than launching our very own outlet in Toronto. Through our iconic exclusive outlet, we aim to bring the best Khazana Mithai experience to the consumers there," reports cited Jesmin Akter, Director of Khazana Mithai saying.

Spreading over 1100 sqft, Khazana Mithai's first flagship store with its own production unit in Kingston Road, Toronto, Canada, will be the first entry into the international market.

The brand will be offering their renowned products in the market such as Motichur Laddu, Mihi Dana Rabri, Roso Golla, Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Kaju Barfi, Jelebi and others.

