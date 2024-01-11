Russia to Canada: 7 largest countries in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russia to Canada are 7 largest countries in the world, each an epitome of geographical grandeur. From Russia's Eurasian expanse to Canada's wilderness, these nations unfold tales of diverse landscapes, cultural richness, and economic significance

India has mountains, plains, and coastline. It is culturally rich, densely populated, and has a rapidly growing economy

An island continent, Australia is known for its unique wildlife and vast, arid Outback. It has a developed economy and is culturally diverse

Known for its vast wilderness, Canada has a diverse geography, including mountains, forests, and lakes. It is the second-largest country and has a strong economy

With varied landscapes, the U.S. has mountains, plains, and deserts. It's a global economic powerhouse, culturally diverse, and a leader in technology and innovation

The most populous country, China boasts diverse landscapes from mountains to deserts. It's an economic giant, known for its rich history, culture, and rapid modernization

Dominated by the Amazon Rainforest, Brazil is the largest country in South America. It has a vibrant culture, diverse ecosystems, and is a major player in global agriculture

The largest country, spanning two continents, Eurasia and partly in North America. Rich in natural resources, it has diverse landscapes, from tundra to taiga