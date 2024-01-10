Ukraine In Dire Need Of New Air Defenses

(MENAFN- Asia Times) On January 8 Ukraine was hit by the second massive missile and drone attack in ten days. The Russians struck at locations in cities including Kiev, Odesa, Kharkiv and L'viv -altogether, 10 Ukrainian cities.

The Russian attacks used a variety of air-launched

hypersonic and cruise

missiles and Geran-2 drones.

From all accounts, the Russians successfully destroyed a number of munitions and armaments factories, command centers and airfields.



Reports from Ukraine, Russia and Poland say that in the January 8 strike Ukraine was able to knock out only 18 of the 51 missiles and drones launched by the Russians.

There are reports that Ukraine says it was not able to shoot down any of the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles , nor any of Russia's Iskander-M allistic missiles, nor any of the Kh-22 (anti-ship) liquid fueled missiles, and that it managed to down only some of the Kh-101 a ir-launched cruise missiles.

Kinzhal missile on MIG 31K

Ukraine also says it shot down all of the Geran-2 drones, the Russian version of Shahed-136 suicide drones – but Kiev claims that only eight of them were launched by the Russians. In fact, drones were used in large number.

The United States and its NATO allies (and two couintries that were not part of NATO at the time, Sweden and Finland) have been supplying various types of air defense systems to Ukraine.

The US supplied the Patriot air defense system , most likely the Pac-2 version, although it also supplied Pac-3 interceptor missiles. Norway, in partnership with the US, supplied its NASAMS air defense system. The European consortia supplied IRIS-T . Italy sent its Aspide ; France and Italy, SAMP-T ; and the Germans supplied their twin-barrel radar-driven Flakpanzer Gepard .

Sweden also provided Bofor air defense guns.

In addition, the US supplied its best MANPADS shoulder fired anti-aircraft system, the FIM-92 Stinger and the Ukrainians also had Russian Igla MANPADS, at least in the early days of the war.

In addition to NATO- and other Western-supplied air defense systems, Ukraine has installed the Russian S-300S and BUK-1M air defense systems around Kiev.