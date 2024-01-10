American Hospital Dubai Announces Surgical Simulation, Robotics And Artificial Intelligence Center

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 9:17 AM

American Hospital Dubai, a leader in robotic surgeries, is training 20 Emirati surgeons by 2024 in the advanced field of robot-assisted surgeries. The programme comprises an online introduction, step-by-step training on modules, work on simulators and modules dry box, and hands-on and cadaver training by internationally renowned, certified robotic surgeon trainers.

The only center of excellence of its kind, the robotic training, following international standards and an accredited curriculum, was conducted for surgeons from Egypt, South Africa, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Jordan, and Kuwait. The programme supported hospital trainees with multispecialty tutoring in urology, OB-GYN, orthopedics, spinal and general surgery.

The robotic surgical training initiative is another step in American Hospital Dubai's mission to promote robotic surgical upskilling, enhance the region's healthcare quality through education and give back to society.

Phase 2 of the robotic surgical training programme will expand to the GCC region. American Hospital Dubai is already training doctors from the GCC, but Phase 2 will be a formal extension of the programme in the region.

The growing significance of robotic surgery in enabling delicate and complex procedures with greater precision and several benefits, including fewer complications, faster healing, and recovery, makes it a boon for patients wanting enhanced and safe surgical outcomes.

American Hospital Dubai, which launched its robotic surgery program in 2020 and has conducted over 1,500 surgeries, set up the first robotic surgical training hub in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in partnership with Robotics Surgical Systems (RSS) and UK-based CMR Surgicals. The multispecialty training programme has held dozens of trainings, bringing next-generation skills to the region's surgeons, and it has the highest volume of cases in the region.

The hospital deploys several state-of-the-art robotic surgical systems, including the 4th Generation Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and the cutting-edge ROSA Knee System for advanced knee procedures. It is the first healthcare provider to bring the Versuis Robot Surgical System and the Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance System for spinal procedures to the UAE.

American Hospital Dubai is also the first private healthcare entity outside the US to gain accreditation for its Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the prestigious US-based Surgical Review Corporation.

Dr Tarek Dufan, chief medical officer and chief of radiation oncology at American Hospital Dubai, said: "American Hospital Dubai has consistently promoted progress in its mission of healthcare education. Our robotic surgery training programme is an endeavour with a far-reaching impact, enabling medical professionals in the region to raise the bar of surgical excellence and enhance patient outcomes, and we will remain focused on this goal."

Commending the robotic surgery training program and the Center's role, Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: "We are proud to head towards this milestone in our progress as a healthcare educator. American Hospital Dubai is committed to raising the region's healthcare skill quotient through knowledge and expertise sharing. Our patient-care values define us and have always played a leading part in enhancing medical standards through our performance, and our education collaborations will continue to widen the field of world-class care in the region."

The American Hospital Dubai, established in 1996, is the flagship brand of the Mohammad & Obaid AlMulla Group and a regional healthcare leader, offering world-class medical services supported by cutting-edge technology and innovations. A Mayo Clinic Network Member (MCNM) with many firsts in international accreditations, American Hospital Dubai invests in AI, research, and education to bring new healthcare solutions to the people.

The hospital has consistently set standards in quality treatments, processes and patient-focused care benchmarks, and its research breakthroughs help improve medical efficiency and care outcomes.