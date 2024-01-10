GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Marvels At CES 2024: Pioneering AI/HPC Servers, Green Tech, Aiot, And Gaming Powerhouses - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--GIGABYTE Technology, an IT pioneer whose focus is to advance global industries through cloud and AI computing systems, and elevate user experiences with hardware innovation, is taking center stage at CES 2024 with its cutting-edge AI/HPC server series, highlighted by servers supporting AMD InstinctTM MI300A APU , NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip , and NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU. These new chips from industry leaders are designed to handle the exponential growth of AI, managing soaring model parameters and datasets, thus setting new milestones in the AI landscape.

At the booth, GIGABYTE also showcases green computing solutions that enable data centers to handle hefty AI workloads with reduced power consumption, fulfilling sustainable goals with a lower carbon footprint.

GIGABYTE's exhibition encompasses a diverse range of innovative products, spanning servers, advanced cooling solutions , AIoT, and AI-powered flagship computers tailored for gamers and creators, embodying the booth theme "Future of COMPUTING " in five distinctive sections.

AI/HPC Servers: Exascale Computing

GIGABYTE and its subsidiary, Giga Computing, are unveiling four top-tier AI/HPC servers at CES. The G383-R80 server, a recent addition, supports AMD InstinctTM MI300A APU, integrating CPU, GPU, and 128GB of unified HBM3 memory, catering to real-time big data analysis.

Another standout is the G593 series AI server , equipped with NVIDIA HGX H100 8-GPU, demonstrating prowess in AI model training and inferencing within an unmatched high-density 5U configuration. This server excels in MLPerf Training Benchmarks and proves its mettle across diverse AI workloads.

For scalable and flexible computing needs, GIGABYTE introduces the XH23-VG0, powered by NVIDIA Grace Hopper Superchip, adhering to the MGX modular design, providing FHFL expansion slots for large-scale AI/HPC applications. The G493-SB0, supporting 8 x Dual slot Gen5 GPUs, caters to various workloads including generative AI, virtualization, rendering, and 3D graphics.

Sustainable Data Centers: Green Computing

GIGABYTE's green computing solutions enable industries to meet sustainability goals amid surging computing-intensive operations and AI workloads. The liquid and immersion cooling-ready servers are performance-guaranteed with GIGABYTE's industry-leading thermal design, promising exceptional power usage effectiveness (PUE) and advantageous total cost of ownership (TCO). GIGABYTE also brings direct liquid cooling (DLC) and all-in-one single-phase immersion cooling solutions to the exhibition with an in-house server cabinet and an immersion tank, A1P0-EA0.

Agile IT Implementation

At the booth, GIGABYTE introduces a storage server, S183-SH0, tailored for large language models (LLM), featuring 32 E1.S NVMe SSDs for hyper-speed data storage and retrieval. A cloud server R163-P32 with AmpereOneTM Family processors supporting up to 192 cores and a high-density edge server E163-S30 built for 5G network environments are also showcased. These state-of-the-art servers empower industries to swiftly adapt to evolving market trends.

AI-Driven IoT and E-mobility

GIGABYTE presents a comprehensive smart solution for AI-driven digital transformation, featuring Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and vehicle telematics enabling autonomous driving in complex road conditions. Ultra-rugged laptops and industrial PCs demonstrate highly durable data processing capabilities and stable performance in various harsh environments, which are illustrated in a weather station scenario at the booth.

Gaming and Creation

GIGABYTE's acclaimed gaming and creator computers , including AORUS, AERO, and GIGABYTE Gaming series laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, and 4K OLED monitors, demonstrate their power and charms at CES. GIGABYTE's 2024 AI gaming laptop lineup features next-gen AI cores and proprietary AI Nexus for a seamless AI experience in performance, battery life, and generative AI. In addition, creative enthusiasts can explore the AERO 14 OLED laptop's 1.49kg feather-light design and color-calibrated 2.8K OLED HDR display, elevating productivity to new heights.

