Commando Units In Azerbaijan Bring Off Tactical-Special Drills (PHOTO)

According to the plan, the commandos, based on the received
reconnaissance information, left the points of permanent deployment
to assembly areas and moved in the direction of the area where the
sabotage group of the imaginary enemy is likely to commit
sabotage.
The commandos proceeded deep into the operation zone and
successfully completed tasks such as finding, encircling, and
eliminating the fictional enemy's temporary shelters, as well as
evacuating the wounded and other activities.
The main purpose of the tactical-special exercises conducted in
harsh climate conditions is to further improve the practical skills
of commandos, increase the units' combat capability, and apply
camouflage measures appropriate to the terrain and weather
conditions.
