EKN Development And Garn Development Hold Ground Break Ceremony For Dual Brand Marriott Hotel In Sand City, California

Rendering by FFKR Architects representing the Courtyard and Residence Inn Hotel

215 key Courtyard and Residence Inn to open in Sand City, California Q4 of 2025

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EKN Development and their partner, Garn Development are proud to begin construction of a Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott in Sand City, California. The ceremony will take place on site at 800 Morgan's Way in Sand City, California on January 17, 2024 at 1pm PST. Leading the ceremony is Ebrahim K. Nakhjavani, CEO, Founder and President of EKN Development, with speeches from Sand City officials, CSI Construction and FFKR Architects.The Marriott brand hotels will consist of 215 guest rooms on 3.67 acres. Inside, the hotels will boast an epicurean experience with an independently branded restaurant and bar. The spacious courtyard includes a resort style gracious pool, luxurious cabanas, and a fully equipped stage to accommodate events and live performances, thoughtfully designed to be the heart of the community.“At EKN Development we pride ourselves in recognizing potential locations for their beauty, spirit and culture.” Says Ebbie K. Nakhjavani,“We found Sand City to be the perfect location to bring in our unique brand of creative and exciting hospitality. We designed the Sand City hotels to integrate authentic design and relevant architecture that creates warmth and excitement. Our event-centric, guest experience will become an exciting destination for the community as well as attract a diverse visitor to the area.”###About EKN Development:EKN Development specializes in developing timeless projects that capture the essence of the local community and personifies the spirit of each location. EKN believes in creating transformative places that provide a location for human connection and enrichment. Guided by our creative vision and decades of experience, we deliver human-centric, state-of-the-art resorts and projects that transcend materiality.To deliver on our vision, we capitalize on our distinct expertise to pursue unique locations with diverse demand drivers and high barriers-to-entry. EKN is dedicated to creating the outstanding spaces of tomorrow that draw visitors and locals together, encourage economic growth, and stand the test of time.About Garn DevelopmentGarn Development is a diversified real estate development company specializing in land acquisition, planning, entitlement, design, construction and asset management of hospitality, multi-family, retail, industrial, and assisted-living properties. We create value for partners and have a diverse income stream that is resilient to market cycles. Our ample access to capital, investment discipline, and sound financial footing allow us to capitalize on long-term industry trends and short-term opportunities alike.

