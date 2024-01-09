Sunny Bhandarkar Appointed As Chief Executive Officer Of Mobile Global Esports Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mr. Sunny Bhandarkar was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Global Esports Inc. by the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Sunny will be replacing David Pross, who, as previously disclosed, notified the Company that he was retiring after holding the post successfully and growing Mobile Global Esports Inc. to the formidable position it holds today.

Mr. Bhandarkar previously served as the CEO-India and Managing Director at Elite Sports India, overseeing the management team of Sports India in India and has been responsible for the popularity and excellence of the Indian esports landscape in the country.

Having joined Elite Sports India

in 2013, Mr. Bhandarkar embarked on his professional journey, after being recognized as the first player drafted in the prestigious Elite Football League draft in 2012. Mr. Bhandarkar holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Commerce/Management Studies from the University of Mumbai and is currently the youngest Indian CEO on

NASDAQ and one of the youngest CEOs in the world.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is a mobile esports company with a gaming and social platform that includes proprietary compression technology, as well as holding trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports

tournaments and players in India.



