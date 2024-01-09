Bahraini Oil Minister: SFME Strengthens International And Regional Sustainability Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Minister of Oil and Environment, Mohammad Bin Daina, said on Tuesday that the Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) aims to strengthen regional and international efforts to exchange sustainable ideas.

During the opening speech, the Special Envoy for Climate Affairs praised the achievement of the forum's first edition, as well as the topic included in this second edition that contributes to strengthening efforts to achieve carbon neutrality, the green economy and sustainable development.

He stressed that Bahrain continues to implement national projects, programs and environmental initiatives to achieve sustainable development goals and climate commitments in regards to national strategic plans.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bapco Energies Mark Thomas, the forum's strategic partner and the integrated energy company leading the energy transformation process in Bahrain, said that SFME is a regional platform that aims to enhance dialogue to push climate action towards a low carbon future.

Managing Director at FinMark Communications, organizer and founder of the forum, Laila Danesh thanked all partners, which contributed to the success of SFME's second edition, and their support in climate action.

She indicated that during 2024, events will be hosted throughout the region to enhance a series of high-level roundtables discussions to build the skills necessary for a low-carbon future.

The forum, gathered more than 350 business and sustainability leaders in Bahrain on 8-9 January 2024 focusing on "Achieving Net Zero - Pathways to Accelerating Implementation". (end)

kna









MENAFN09012024000071011013ID1107700628