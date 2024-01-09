(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Element Lifestyle, a premier luxury travel and lifestyle concierge service, announced its highly anticipated annual list, "Element's Top 24 Hotels and Resorts for 2024." Curated by Element's passionate team, the yearly lineup showcases the world's most captivating destinations, along with Element's personally recommended properties – setting the stage for a year of unforgettable travel and meaningful experiences for Element's clients, colleagues and all curious travelers.

"Amid the twists and turns of the post-Covid landscape, we're continually inspired by the travel industry's resilience and purpose," said Michael Albanese, co-founder of Element. "This is best reflected in how hotel partners worldwide are opening exciting new properties and creating authentic experiences that capture not only a sense of place, but a true spirit of optimism."

Element Lifestyle: Stylish Sophistication

For over a decade, Element Lifestyle remains at the forefront of curating exceptional travel experiences for its private members. And Element's 2024 list reflects the best of the best across the globe, featuring regular partners who continue to shine, along with some newcomers who have earned well deserved mention on the list.

Aman Nai Lert (Bangkok)



Auberge Collegio Alla Querce (Florence, Italy)



Belmond Venice-Simplon Orient Express

(Italian Riviera)



Cannua (Colombia)



Chable Sea of Cortez (Mexico)



Ilma, a Ritz Carlton Yacht (Mediterranean)



Four Seasons Rabat (Morocco)



Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo

(Jalisco, Mexico)



Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino (Greece)



Montage Cay (Bahamas)



Nobu Hotel Toronto (Canada)



Nujuma, a Ritz Carlton Reserve (Red Sea, Saudi Arabia)



One&Only One Za'Abeel

(Dubai)



Pereh Mountain Resort (Galilee, Israel)



Rosewood Vienna (Austria)



Borgo Dei Conti (Italy)



Six Senses La Sagesse (Grenada)



The

Corinthia Oasis (Malta)



The Emory (London)



The Homestead Lodge (South Africa)



The Lana (Dubai)

The Vineta (Palm Beach, Florida)



The Warren (New York City)





Virgin Limited Son Bunyola (Mallorca, Spain)



5 Bonus picks in the United States:

Hotel Anna & Bel (Philadelphia)



Hotel Saint Augustine (Houston)



Mollie (Aspen)



Populus (Denver)



The Dunlin (South Carolina)



About Element Lifestyle

A members-only, Conde Nast Top Travel Advisory, Element Lifestyle provides private, luxury travel and lifestyle concierge services. Based in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Element Lifestyle operates discreetly to deliver exceptional results for high-profile clients, leveraging a global network of trusted partners across travel, culinary, nightlife, entertainment, sourcing, and event industries.

Creating authentic, unforgettable experiences with meticulous attention to detail, the Element team features a passionate team of proactive and dedicated luxury lifestyle experts. Their sole mission is to enhance the lives of their clients with flawless delivery while surprising and delighting them along the way. Annual membership fees start at $36,000 USD. Learn more about Element's personally curated travel experiences at: .

