Jhandewalan Mandir Voluntarily Razes Its Gate; L-G Says It Will Ensure Safer Pedestrian Movement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) A gate of the famous and old Jhandewalan Mandir in Delhi was demolished volantarily by the temple administration on the request of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. After the demolition, the L-G praised the step taken by the temple administration.

The temple authorities said that keeping in mind the convenience of the people and the traffic movement, the temple administration decided to remove this gate. The Lieutenant Governor said that this is an excellent example and will further ensure the safety of pedestrians.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "The ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg has voluntarily brought down its gate beside the foot over bridge, on my request. This exemplary exercise will ensure safer pedestrian movement and reduce traffic jams on this important arterial connecting North and South Delhi."

The L-G further said, "It will bring major relief to residents and commuters of heavily congested areas like Eid Gaah, Sadar Bazar, Azad Market, Model Basti, Pul Bangash and Motia Khan among others. My salute to the civic spirit of the Temple Management."

--IANS

gcb/uk