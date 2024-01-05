G FUEL Celebrates Atari's Gaming Legacy With Atari 2600+ Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) G FUEL's New Atari Flavor is Available as a Tub and Collector's Box for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy Formula is kicking off 2024 with an exciting flavor collaboration with one of the most iconic and enduring brands in video games with the Atari 2600+ TM collection, arriving exclusively on GFUEL January 10. Fans can sign up for a Waitlist on G FUEL's website

right now to be among the first to be notified when this limited-edition collab becomes available for purchase.



G FUEL's Atari 2600+ Collector's Box comes to GFUEL on Wednesday, January 10.

G FUEL Atari 2600+ is named and styled after Atari's new 10-in-1 console, which is itself a tribute to the original Atari 2600 – one of the most popular home video game consoles of all time. The all-new G FUEL flavor even tastes like delicious throwback, with a flavor profile resembling classic red, explosive, juice-filled gummy fruit snacks.



The flavor is available in a limited-edition Collector's Box ($99.99) designed to resemble the original console, right down to the faux wood paneling. Opening the box will reveal a 40-serving Tub of the flavor, an exclusive Atari CX40+ Joystick Tumbler that looks just like the Atari 2600's signature controller, an Atari 2600 keychain, and three 15-serving Mini Tubs of fan-favorite G FUEL flavors remastered to pay homage to some of the console's most-played cartridges: Asteroids (Sour Grape), Centipede (Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut), and Pong (Blue Raspberry). Atari 2600+ will also be available as a standalone 40-serving Tub ($35.99) while supplies last.



"Atari is thrilled to partner with G FUEL to bring our legendary Atari 2600 console to life in a whole new way with this limited-edition release that's as delicious and energizing as it is collectable," said Atari President Ethan Zoubek. "This collaboration promises to bring back fond memories for fans who grew up with Atari in the 1970s and 1980s and is a must-have for anyone who loves classic gaming."



Like all G FUEL Energy Formula products, Atari 2600+ is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Atari laid the groundwork for console gaming as we know it today, so it was important for G FUEL to honor that legacy with a refreshing new flavor and one of the biggest Collector's Boxes we've ever produced," said G FUEL CEO Bryan Crowley. "We know that Atari fans will be spending hours exploring all that the new Atari 2600+ system has to offer, and G FUEL is the perfect way to stay energized and focused during those long classic gaming sessions."



Sign up now at GFUEL

to be notified when the Atari 2600+ Collector's Box becomes available for purchase on Wednesday, January 10.



About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans

and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 358,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 500 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of

PewDiePie ,

Ninja , Jynxzi , NoisyButters ,



Mikal Bridges ,

Michael Dickson ,

Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Gearbox Software, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.



Join the movement today at GFUEL and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.



About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and

RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at

.

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari

wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

