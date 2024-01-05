(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Formula E Driver Pascal Wehrlein Eyes Strong Performances at Saudi Arabia's Diriyah E-prix Races







Dubai and Riyadh, 4th January 2024: Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein cannot wait to race in Saudi Arabia for the Diriyah E-Prix double-headers with his sights set on triumphing again in this month's races.



The TAG Heuer Porsche driver is preparing for Season 10's opener in Mexico next weekend and while that is his focus for now, he spoke glowingly of the Diriyah E-Prix races – which will host Rounds Two and Three on 26th and 27th January.



Last year, he dominated both races, crossing the finish line twice and Wehrlein is looking forward to racing again in Diriyah.



He said:“We're all looking forward to Mexico and as a team we've been quite competitive there. If we look at the Diriyah races, our expectations and hopes are to do the same as last year. For me, it's a track that I love because I enjoy racing at night and is one of my highlights in the season and I have special memories there.”



The Diriyah victories saw the 29-year-old go top of the standings after finishing second in Mexico but could not continue his form throughout the season, adding only another podium finish in Jakarta when he triumphed in the first race. He admits he needs to remain consistent if he wants to be in the title race.



He said:“It's important to have a strong start to the season and every race counts. We had a pretty good start last season and it sort of slipped through our hands towards the mid-end and end of the season. Everything that we have learned in the last couple of weeks and season is to improve and keep learning while taking more steps. That'll be our plan going into the new season but also keep on improving throughout the season.”

Rounds 2 and 3 take place on a street circuit surrounding the UNESCO World Heritage Site, one of the most picturesque locations on the 16-race calendar the only night races in the Formula E season.

Ahead of the races, which start at 8pm AST on both days, ticketholders can enjoy a full day of entertainment for the whole family in the Allianz Fan Village, with racing simulators in the gaming arena, plus live music performances, street food and much more.





