Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates First Physical Meeting Of Global Media Education Council

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant milestone, the Global Media Education Council (GMEC) celebrated its first offline meeting at Marwah Studios in Noida Film City. Inaugurated by the esteemed Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, who serves as the patron of the organization, the event marked a pivotal moment after two years of virtual existence.



The GMEC, created during the pandemic, commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Republic of India with a remarkable achievement of organizing 75 webinars. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a guiding force and mentor, led the inauguration ceremony, bringing together a distinguished gathering of educationists specializing in films, television, and media.



During the round conference, participants engaged under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah to discuss and formulate new strategies for the upcoming year. The event provided a platform for valuable exchanges of ideas and insights, laying the foundation for future initiatives and collaborations.



Secretary General Ambrish Saxena presented a comprehensive report on GMEC, covering its journey from inception to date, offering attendees a detailed overview of the organizationï¿1⁄2s impactful endeavors.



The conference saw an influx of suggestions and discussions, highlighting the commitment of the attendees to the growth and development of media education globally. Prof. Ujjwal Anu Chowdhury, Vice President of GMEC, skillfully condensed the conference proceedings and extended an invitation to all for the upcoming conference in Mumbai.



Despite geographical distances, President of GMEC, Prof. K.G. Suresh, joined the conference online from Bhopal, extending congratulations to all attendees for this momentous first physical meeting.



In recognition of their contributions, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored all the members with memberships to the World Peace Development and Research Foundation of Marwah Studios.



The GMECï¿1⁄2s first physical meeting not only symbolizes a step towards normalcy but also underscores the organizationï¿1⁄2s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and excellence in global media education.



