(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, renewable energy sources (RES) in Germany provided up
to 60% of electricity generated, the German Institute for Solar
Energy Systems of the Fraunhofer Society reported, Azernews .reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Wind farms produced about 140 terawatt-hours (TWh) of
electricity, up 14% from last year. The share of wind turbines in
the overall structure of the German electric power industry was
32%.
Last year, energy production from solar power plants increased
by 30% – from 46 to 60 TWh. The German government planned to launch
new solar power plants for 9 GW, but in the end the plan was
exceeded by more than half.
On July 7 at 13:15, solar panels were generating more than 40
GW. This means that at that moment Germany received 68% of its
energy from the sun.
The total renewable energy capacity amounted to 260 TWh, an
increase of 7.2% compared to 2022. Thus, the share of“green”
energy that households received from electrical outlets increased
from 50.2 to 57.1%.
In addition, the production of electricity from brown coal in
Germany decreased by 27% (1963 level), hard coal – by 35% (1955
level).
