               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

RES In Germany Provided Up To 60% Of Electricity In 2023


1/5/2024 12:15:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, renewable energy sources (RES) in Germany provided up to 60% of electricity generated, the German Institute for Solar Energy Systems of the Fraunhofer Society reported, Azernews .reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Wind farms produced about 140 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, up 14% from last year. The share of wind turbines in the overall structure of the German electric power industry was 32%.

Last year, energy production from solar power plants increased by 30% – from 46 to 60 TWh. The German government planned to launch new solar power plants for 9 GW, but in the end the plan was exceeded by more than half.

On July 7 at 13:15, solar panels were generating more than 40 GW. This means that at that moment Germany received 68% of its energy from the sun.

The total renewable energy capacity amounted to 260 TWh, an increase of 7.2% compared to 2022. Thus, the share of“green” energy that households received from electrical outlets increased from 50.2 to 57.1%.

In addition, the production of electricity from brown coal in Germany decreased by 27% (1963 level), hard coal – by 35% (1955 level).

MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107687178

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search