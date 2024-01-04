BORK, A Meme Coin, To Be Initially Listed On Coinw

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list BORK, a meme coin on the Solana ecosystem. For all CoinW users, the BORK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 4th January 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate the initial listing of BORK, the BORK bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







What is Bork and its Highlights

In a groundbreaking move for the Borkverse, Bork, also known as Gabe Dog, has triumphantly secured a listing on the renowned Coinw exchange. This marks a significant milestone for the internet sensation, propelling it to new heights in the world of meme-inspired cryptocurrencies.

Bork, a prominent figure in the online canine community, has risen to fame as one of the hottest internet dogs, predating the Cheems era and rivaling the likes of Doge and Bonk. With millions of online followers and viewers, Bork has demonstrated the remarkable ability to unite retail investors and the cryptocurrency community.

Bork's mission is to establish itself as one of the top meme coins and communities on the Solana blockchain. Bridging the gap between retail investors and the crypto space, Bork aims to create a vibrant and engaged community.

Operated as a community-driven project, with its recent surge in token value attributed to the endorsement by Solana co-founder Toly. The project has rapidly grown from a $1 million market cap to an impressive $10 million, showcasing the power of community support and the project's alignment with the Solana ecosystem.

Tokenomics

– Total Token Supply: 10 Billion

– Community: 5,117 followers on Twitter, 2,145 on Telegram

– On-Chain Metrics: $220,000 USD in Unilateral Liquidity, 7,800 holding addresses, Current Market Cap of $11 Million USD, Primary liquidity on Raydium.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, the BORK bounty program will be up for grabs from January 4, 2024, at 12:00 AM to January 7, 2024, at 15:59 PM (UTC). By participating in activities such as registration, trading, and retweeting, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

