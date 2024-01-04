Wheelchair-Bound Afsoon Writes To Inspire Hope And Showcase Abilities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

'Disabled People Are Not Helpless, They Are Heroes' is the title of a book by Afsoon. A girl from Herat who, from the depths of deprivation and a wheelchair, writes to create hope and reflect the abilities of disabled individuals.

According to Afsun, she developed a muscular disorder at a young age, but despite that, she completed her education and graduated in law and political science.

She adds, 'Despite having a muscular disorder, I still completed my education, pursued learning, and continued to want to follow this path.'”

Motivation and courage are evident in Afoon's words. She says she wanted to be useful in society, so she began writing about the talents and abilities of disabled individuals. To date, seven of her works have been published.

Afsoon says,“I wanted to always be among people and share in their challenges and happiness; that's why I started writing motivational books and reflecting the abilities of disabled individuals.”

According to Afsoon, what defines a person is their beliefs about life. For this reason, despite her muscle disorder, she hasn't changed her belief in her own abilities. She states,“I have always considered myself a healthy person, a beautiful human being, and believed in my abilities; that's why I kept going.”

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 15% of Afghanistan's population consists of individuals with disabilities who lack adequate humanitarian support.

Afsoon wants the girls and women of Afghanistan, who have faced numerous challenges in the past two years, to remain strong.

