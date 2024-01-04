(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Taiwan's First AI Mayor, Made by ChoozMo inc.

Launch of Chiayi Culture X Technology Innovation Hub

AI Mayor, Made by ChoozMo inc.

Taiwan's First AI Mayor Built by ChoozMo Debuts on Launch of Chiayi Culture X Technology Innovation Hub

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On January 2, 2024, the Chiayi County Government held a launch ceremony for Chiayi Culture X Technology Innovation hub. The Chiayi Culture X Technology Innovation Hub is part of an initiative by the Ministry of Digital Affairs to apply 5G technology to promote local culture, and is the first 5G culture and technology-focused innovation hub in Taiwan. ChoozMo and over 10 startup companies with experience in culture and technology are selected for residency in the innovation hub, and will leverage their expertise to bring new energy to cultural technology innovation in Chiayi and upgrade cultural experience in Chiayi by using the latest techniques, which will benefit both startups in their growth, as well as Chiayi in its digital transformation process.During the launch ceremony, the Chiayi County Government debuted its AI Mayor , who appeared on-screen to greet the audience and present a speech. ChoozMo built the AI Mayor for the Chiayi County Government using its leading AIGV technology, which has been used by numerous entities and organizations for different purposes to create customized scenes, presenter models, and videos from text prompts. The AI Mayor used the appearance of Chiayi County Mayor Weng Chang-liang, and mimicked the Mayor's voice and speaking patterns.The AI Mayor was highly praised by the officials and the audience; Mayor Weng also commented that the AI Mayor is very similar to his real self in looks and speaking. He also added that technology has undergone massive changes as time goes on, and Chiayi County is also evolving from focusing on agriculture to promoting local culture with technology.The AI Mayor is the newest addition to ChoozMo's list of applications for its AIGV platform; and thanks to the AI Mayor, Chiayi County becomes the first place in Taiwan to adopt an AI form of a head of local government. ChoozMo will cooperate further with the Chiayi County Government to further promote its AIGV platform for more applications in promoting local Chiayi culture.

Jared Liang

ChoozMo AIGV Platform

+ +886 927 192 112

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn