In Sumy Region, Russian Invaders Shell Krasnopillia, Druzhba Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion forces launched mortar and artillery strikes targeting communities in the Krasnopillia and Druzhba districts of Sumy region.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"In the night and morning hours, the Russians six times shelled the territories and settlements in Sumy region close to the border, where 18 explosions were recorded," the statement reads.

The enemy fired mortars (14 explosions recorded) and artillery (two blasts documented) in the Krasnopillia community.

The Russians shelled the Druzhba community, employing artillery (two explosions were recorded).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 3, the Russians fired 25 times at the areas of Sumy region in close proximity to the border, wounding one person.