Homegrown Agri-Tech Startup Showcases Innovative Solutions

Doha, Qatar: A homegrown agri-tech startup is showcasing climate-resilient innovative food security solutions at Expo 2023 Doha. VFarms, a member company of Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) – part of Qatar Foundation, is making waves for its high-tech indoor cultivation facilities which promote eco-friendly farming in Qatar.

Established in 2021 in response to Qatar's extreme climate, VFarms' technology enables farmers to grow crops without the use of external water supply by harvesting water from the atmosphere using solar energy.

VFarms' technology revolutionizes farming by enabling crop growth without relying on external water sources. Using solar energy, the system captures water from the atmosphere, featuring autonomous water supply generators and solar panels. This innovative approach facilitates year-round cultivation of crops, vegetables, berries, and other foods, irrespective of seasonal and climatic variations.

VFarms is exhibiting at the 'Investment Hub' pavilion set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with entities such as The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) that echo Qatar's firm commitment to sustainability and spotlights initiatives in modern agriculture, innovation and technology.



Against the backdrop of recent global supply chain challenges, prioritizing food security has become paramount for nations. Qatar, guided by its National Vision 2030, emphasizes the search for sustainable alternatives to conventional water desalination, a process known for its environmental impact. VFarms' technology emerges as a solution that addresses key strategic objectives, allowing continuous food production in harsh climatic conditions without dependence on external water sources.



Andrey Martirosov, CEO and Founder of VFarms

“After demonstrating VFarms' technological efficiencies to our partners at QTSP we decided to share the potential of addressing food security and water scarcity issues with all interested individuals and companies worldwide, said Andrey Martirosov, CEO and Founder of VFarms.

“As we are a Qatari tech company, there is no better place than here to showcase our solution. Qatar's needs align perfectly with our expertise, and we are proud to support the country's efforts,” he added.

Martirosov credited QTSP for its support, commenting that the team acted not only as project consultants, but also provided the right conditions for the assembly of VFarms' prototype model on QTSP premises.

In addition to QSTP's support, Martirosov underlined that government support from Qatar and its vibrant entrepreneurial landscape has been especially encouraging for innovative tech start-ups to develop solutions for food and water scarcity.

“Projects of strategic importance for the country's development can only be successfully implemented with support from both the public and private sectors. Together, we want to create an infrastructure that will attract the brightest and most ambitious scientists from around the world and connect them with the academic, corporate and start-up communities here in Qatar,” said Martirosov.

Having successfully delivered a proof-of-concept model, Martirosov said he is confident that VFarms will soon be heading into the commercial market and is proud to be showcasing the company's groundbreaking solution at the Expo 2023 Doha.

Planning and Strategic Initiative Director at QSTP, Ahmed Al Enazi said,“With sustainability among QSTP's foremost priorities, we take pride in providing a conducive environment for our member companies, such as VFarms, to leverage from our ecosystem, expand their research efforts, and pioneer sustainable solutions that are crucial to meeting national priorities.”