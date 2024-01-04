(Hollywood Exclusive) Global Startup Venture, Le Kil Seeking Pre

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Jan 3, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Ikill Orion , a rising star in Hollywood, has announced the pre-launch of his highly anticipated new venture, Le Kil. This one-of-a-kind global startup, valued at over $50 Million , ushers in a -reality set to revolutionize the entertainment industry by putting artists at the forefront. Being a visionary CEO provocateur Ikill Orion has collaborated as a premium content creator for some of the world's biggest brands ( Google, Amazon Prime, Monster Energy Drink, & Burberry) VIP Backstage Access Ikill Orion x Burberry. In addition, the Orion star has worked his magic for & with high-profile celebrities, legendary artists, and icons such as Jay-Z + super producer Nile Rodgers < Bowie, Madonna, Pharrell >.

Le Kil, will be the home for celebrities, emerging artists & future stars in the Creator Economy. It will offer a unique blend of Music, Fashion, TV, Film, AI, Books, Luxury, Art, Beauty, Wellness/Fitness, Food and beverage --- providing core services ranging from A&R, Artist Development, Branding, Content Creation, Image/Styling, Celebrity Collaboration, Global Licensing x Distribution, Strategic Alliances, Consumer Goods, Songwriting, Music/TV/Video/Film Production, Art & Design, Talent Discovery, Product Development, Advertising Placements, Consultancy-Management, PR/Marketing making it a one-stop-shop for all things Pop Culture. With Ikill Orion's expertise and vision, Le Kil is set to become the go-to destination for fans, artists, & brands.

As an artist-driven platform, Le Kil aims to empower creators and give them the recognition + opportunities they deserve. It will provide bespoke services and a space for artists to showcase their talents, connect with their fans, and collaborate with other like-minded individuals. Key assets of the brand include 150+ master recordings Le Kil Catalog of exclusive tracks produced x mixed by Grammy-winning producers/ engineers, IO `Younglord` 2024 A.D. Double Album x Silent Film x Micro Movie Promo Trailer powered by AI, the Making$ of a Killer Brand (Rock Doc) filming to begin Spring in London, NYC, LA + Paris, `Le Kil` the provocative, transformative, unapologetic unscripted lifestyle TV series Pilot Tease along with the coffee table collection (famed photographer David LaChapelle has expressed interest in getting involved with the creation of) Ikill Orion Style 101 the Look Book & Food_Space the Cook Book by Dahlia Heart (Japanese Culinary Chef/Model/Designer).

"I am thrilled to unveil Le Kil, a platform that will redefine the way we consume media and entertainment. It's time for artists to take control of their destiny, and Le Kil will provide them with the perfect platform to do so," said Ikill Orion, the founder. The company has been offered a ` FIRST LOOK` deal option from an anonymous emerging mini-major Hollywood Studio that has been responsible for over 400+ films, TV shows, and media projects grossing over $500M in worldwide box office revenue. The deal would include the development, packaging, and pitching of Le Kil TV/Film/Music division projects to A-List Celebrities, top agencies (CAA, UTA, WME) , award-winning directors/producers/reknown filmmakers, cast & crew for global licensing, acquisition, distribution studio/network/streaming platform opportunities.

With its unique concept, Le Kil branded IP, and Ikill Orion's star power, the company is seeking pre-seed investment funding/representation and will be working with Forbes Fortune 500 renowned agency Deloitte for advisory and consultancy. On a side note, Le Kil in-house boutique label is in talks with the majors (Sony, BMG, Warner, UMG, and their subsidiary Virgin Music Group) with regards to a sync/licensing/label/publishing deal and brand partnership.

For more info and interest please get in touch (serious inquiries only).