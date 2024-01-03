Qatar Charity's 'Baraem' Organises Trip For Kids To Qatar National Library

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 'Baraem' programme of Qatar Charity Centre for Community Development in Al Khor organised a trip for children to the Qatar National Library (QNL). Qatar Charity said the trip was aimed at familiarising the children with the library's facilities and providing them with an opportunity to listen to a wonderful story by a specialist in the events hall of the Children's Library. Afterwards, they explored various sections of the library, spending an enjoyable time in the multipurpose hall. They benefited from educational games and read stories of their choice.

The 'Baraem' programme supports the children who could not join kindergarten whether due to a psychological, academic, or behavioural reason to prepare them for enrollment in formal education in the next academic year. The programme teaches the children the alphabet and short verses of the Holy Qur'an in addition to organising regular interactive activities to enhance their skills and values.

It primarily focuses on promoting values and enhancing children's proficiency in various areas through teaching proper behaviour and social etiquette by applying certain manners and behaviours. It also aims to master the children's skills of reading stories and writing words and sentences.

This programme is part of Qatar Charity's commitment to providing a conducive educational, cultural and recreational environment for the children to prepare them for formal education and enhance their linguistic, literary and behavioural levels.

Qatar Charity's community development centres in Al Khor and Al Rayyan continue to implement the 'Baraem' programme that started at the beginning of the current school year.

Qatar Charity's social development centre for expatriate communities also continues to implement the programme. They have previously organised several events and activities on different occasions like World Food Day and Children's Day.

