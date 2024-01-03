MANJUS: Premier Fashion Brand For Custom Luxury Wedding Dresses In Dubai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jan 3, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Manju Batth, a leading fashion designer from Dubai, proudly presents her own brand, MANJUS, in the glittering world of luxurious couture, where dreams come true. Elevating the concept of luxury wedding fashion, MANJUS stands as the perfection of custom elegance, offering sophisticated clients the opportunity to indulge in the artistry of custom luxury wedding dresses.

Custom Luxury Wedding Dress Designer in Dubai

Manju Batth is the most sought-after custom wedding dress designer in Dubai and the creative force behind MANJUS . With a passion for fashion and an endless dedication to luxury, Manju crafts personalized wedding gowns that capture the essence of each bride.

Situated in the heart of Dubai, her brand is a paradise for those looking for a wedding dress that exudes elegance and grace. As the exclusive custom luxury wedding dress designer in Dubai, Manju Batth encourages brides to start a journey that will make their dreams come to life in every stitch.

Design Your Ideal Wedding Dress with MANJUS

With MANJUS, passion and emotion combine to produce fashion that goes beyond the ordinary. In an exclusive one-on-one online meeting with MANJUS's head designer, personalize your dream wedding gown from the comfort of your home. Ultra-modern luxury dresses, lovingly designed, will make your wedding truly unforgettable.

MANJUS' Harmonious Approach

At MANJUS, the essence lies in the designer's and clients' harmonious connection. By deeply understanding desires and aspirations, Manju Batth creates designs that resonate on a personal level. It's not about replicating trends; it's about crafting a unique creation that reflects each client's individuality and unique style.

MANJUS: A Journey from Vienna to Dubai

Manju Batth, the visionary behind MANJUS, began her creative adventure in 2015 after completing her fashion design course in Vienna, Austria. To redefine luxury fashion, she founded MANJUS in 2017 with a tireless commitment to quality and innovation. The brand reached new heights in 2021, captivating Dubai's elite clientele with its exclusive designs.

Global Recognition: Expanding Horizons

With thriving locations in Stuttgart, Germany, and the vibrant heart of Dubai, MANJUS continues to make its mark on the global fashion landscape. With upcoming launches in Delhi, London, and New York, Manju Batth's brand is an example of the respect and admiration it has earned across the globe.

Vision & Mission: Elevating Your Glamour

Mission : To create designs with elegance, poise, and grace, leaving an everlasting impression on the customers.

Vision : To be a pioneer in the apparel sector with constant innovation in designs and fabrics, defining quality and style.

Manju Batth invites you to design your dream wedding dress-a journey into personalized luxury that exceeds the ordinary.

About MANJUS

MANJUS, founded by Manju Batth, is a luxury fashion brand that reinvents custom wedding fashion in Dubai and beyond. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a deep understanding of clients' desires, MANJUS creates personalized, extraordinary designs that resonate on a profound level. Visit for more details about the brand.

Contact Information:

Brand Name: MANJUS Luxury & Fashion Design LLC

Address: SKB Plaza/ Shop 9, Sheikh Zayed Road (next to Bentley), Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Email: ...

Phone Number: +971 50 149 2500