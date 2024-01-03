(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The 2nd World Hydrogen Energy Industry Expo (WHE 2024)

Date: August 8th-10th, 2024

Venue: Area A of China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Live Event: 2024 World Hydrogen Industry Conference

Website:

China Pushes for a Green Hydrogen Future

China targets to bring 50,000 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2025 and to build 1000 hydrogen refueling stations. Currently, the five pilot city groups, which are centered in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Henan and Hebei, cover a total of 47 cities. From 2018-2022, Guangdong has been the province with the biggest number of hydrogen-related companies in business and the fastest growth of new companies.

Preview of WHE 2024

WHE 2024 and the 2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE) will be held side by side once again, with a collective show space going up to a gigantic 165,000 sq.m to co-host over 2000 exhibiting companies, of which an estimated 460 will be hydrogen energy related. WHE 2024 will cover the entire hydrogen energy value chain, from infrastructure, fuel cells, vital components, materials, fuel cell vehicle manufacturing, and industry cooperation to the production, storage, transportation and application of hydrogen.

Review of WHE 2023

The first edition of WHE successfully took place from Aug. 8th to 10th, 2023 at China Import and Export Fair Complex, under the same roof as the 2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo. Together, these two shows cover 100,000 sq.m of floor area, attracted over 1200 exhibitors and counted over 137,500 visits.

Up to 230 leading hydrogen energy solution providers made their debut, such as Sinosynergy, SinoHyKey, Sino-Science Hydrogen, Wise Drive, Vision, Yundao Hydrogen, Hynovation, Feichi Technology, Pearl Hydrogen, HITS, Youon, Toyota, Shuntian, Jieshun, Hydrogen Aviation, Senrong, etc.

Many prestigious trade bodies joined the show with their members, including the Guangzhou Hydrogen Energy and Integrated Smart Energy Industry Development Federation, Guangzhou Hydrogen Fuel Cell Industry Innovation Consortium, Foshan Hydrogen Energy Industry Association, Shenzhen Hydrogen Energy and Fuel Cell Association, Inner Mongolia Hydrogen Energy Industry Association and so on.

Attended by over 200 delegates from leading international organizations, state agencies, research institutes, industry associations, universities, corporations, etc. the 2023 World Hydrogen Industry Conference was aimed to explore the unique hydrogen energy development of the Greater Bay Area.

Exhibitor Profile

Hydrogen energy related solutions, fuel cell systems, key fuel cell components and technologies, equipment and technologies for hydrogen production, supply, transportation and refueling, instruments and tools for testing and analysis, hydrogen technologies for daily life, etc.

Target Visitors by Sector

(1) Hydrogen energy vehicles, buses, cargo vehicles, tractors, forklifts, drones, etc.;

(2) Hydrogen manufacturing, trading, investment, finance, etc.;

(3) Energy, electric power, energy storage, shipbuilding, military industry, aerospace, equipment manufacturing, healthcare, environmental protection, etc.;

(4) Fuel cells, hydrogen fueling station, petroleum and petrochemicals, natural gas, nuclear power, industrial gases, coking, boilers, etc.;

(5) Passenger transport, bus, transportation, logistics, etc.;

(6) Government agencies, research institutes, importers, exporters, distributors, agents, dealers, etc.

For exhibitor/visitor registration, please contact us

Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd

Contact person: Janee Leung

E-mail: J18565157550@163

Mobile:0086 18565157550

Website: