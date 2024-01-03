JPC, OTS Express Sign Postal Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 3 (Petra) - Jordan Post Company (JPC) and Integrated Logistics and Shipping Services Company (OTS Express) on Wednesday signed a cooperation agreement to use the JPC's offices in the postal transportation field.According to a JPC statement, the agreement was signed by the JPC's acting General Manager, Hanadi Tayeb, and OTS Express General Manager, Anas Arda.Tayeb said the agreement comes within the framework of strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom's private sector, as it would allow OTS Express to transport, receive and deliver its express shipments to and from post offices to their end owners.Tayeb also indicated that the agreement would enhance development of customer-based postal services by expanding the logistical channels available to deliver their shipments within the JPC-owned post offices throughout the Kingdom, which saves effort, time and money for the two companies' clients.For his part, Arda stressed the OTS Express's keenness to cooperate with JPC, as a postal operator in the Kingdom, given its logistical capabilities and branches that would facilitate OTS's operations to deliver its inbound shipments to customers as quickly as possible "confidentially and safely."