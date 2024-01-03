Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Jan 4-6, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Make the first weekend of 2024 memorable with indoor and outdoor activities. From the largest shopping festival in the country to the exciting falcon shows, explore the craft of making your own accessories and learn about Qatar's rich culture. There's something fun for everyone.

Shop Qatar 2024



Until January 27

10am- 11pm

Experience Shop Qatar, the country's largest shopping festival, themed 'Your Shopping Playground' for this year. 13 malls and shopping districts across Qatar are participating in the event. Expect raffle draws, cash prizes, sales, and entertainment for all ages. Experience innovative gaming and meet beloved characters from Cocomelon, Bluey, Miraculous, and Barbie.

The festival is held in (Lagoona Mall, Doha Festival City, Hyatt Plaza, Mall of Qatar, Al Khor, Msheireb Galleria, Al Hazm, City Center Doha, Landmark, Tawar Mall, Gulf Mall and The Pearl)

WTT Finals Men Doha 2023



Until January 5, 2024

Lusail Sports Arena | Infinity Arena

Witness the Top 16 Men's Singles and Top Eight Men's Doubles in table tennis compete for $340,000 in prize money. This prestigious competition is the first of four World Table Tennis tournaments to be hosted by Qatar this January.

Click here to check the tournment's schedule and timings.

Winter Festival at Old Doha Port



Until January 7, 2024

4 PM - 10 PM, Wednesdays to Saturdays

Old Doha Port

Enjoy the final days of the Winter Festival with face painting, juggling, stilt walkers, magicians, and mascots. Immerse in the artistic ambiance with new murals by local and international artists as part of the World Wide Walls mural festival. The festival is free and perfect for capturing beautiful memories.

Beautiful Qatar Operetta



January 4, 2024

Family Amphitheater – Family zone, Expo2023doha

The“Beautiful Qatar” operetta tells the magnificent story of Qatar's rich heritage.

It delivers a combination of beautiful melodies with pure words that guarantee you the best experience of learning about the country's heritage story and enjoying the art of the operetta.

It's a family-friendly event that promises an enriching experience of Qatari culture through the art of operetta. Free entry!

Accessory Making Workshop



January 7, 2024

4:30 - 7:30 PM

Innovation Center - International Zone, Expo2023doha

Engage in a creative session of making your own accessories. This workshop is perfect for those interested in crafting and meeting new people, all within an entertaining and educational environment.

The Expo also offers various free shows, workshops, and activities.

15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival - Marmi 2024



Until January 27, 2024

5 AM - 12 PM

Sabkat Marmi in Sealine

Falcons are one of the most traditional and valuable birds in the Gulf region, especially in Qatar. The Marmi Festival gives you a chance to get closer to and watch the best of falcons. Enjoy the Al Tala'a championship, junior falconers' events, Saluki racing championship qualifiers, and much more. The festival is a unique opportunity to get up close with some of the best falcons in the region.

Learn more about the festival's competition details from here .

Torba Market



Until: April 27, 2024

Every Saturday, 5 pm – 11 pm

Next to Oxygen Park & Multaqa, Education City

The cool weather is the best time of the year to enjoy one of the most authentic outdoor activities for all family members. The Torba Market is introducing exciting features, including monthly themes, live cooking demonstrations, an expanded plant section, engaging workshops including cooking and gardening, lush greenery, and improved amenities to ensure your market experience is more enjoyable than ever. Coffee lovers can find a variety of coffee types available, and can enjoy the best roast with loved ones in amazing outdoor weather.

Baraha Cinema



January 6, 2024

Entry from 4 PM, screenings from 7 PM daily

Barahat Msheireb

Enjoy the final days of Baraha Cinema with family-friendly screenings and activities.

Dive into the magic of cinema, complemented by themed activities and light snacks, in a welcoming outdoor setting. Watch the movies for free.