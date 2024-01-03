Konzal Cooking Oil Price Skyrockets In Balkh

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): The price of Konzal cooking oil has jumped unprecedentedly due to its export to the foreign countries, according to some producers of this variety of cooking oil on Wednesday.

Currently one kilogram of Konzal cooking oil is sold against 400 afs in Balk while two years ago the rate of the same quantity of cooking oil was 200 afs.

Konzal producers have asked the government to ban the export of Konzal seeds.

Jummah Murad, one of the producers of the cooking oil, told Pajhwok Afghan News due to drought and decline in rainfall the Konzal yield reduced and in addition the Konzal seed is also exported outside the country.

He said two years ago one kilogram of Konzal cooking oil was sold against less than 200 afs while currently the rate of the same quality is 400 afs.

Another producer Parviz said this year the cultivation and yield of Konzal had reduced due to which the price of cooking oil had jumped unprecedentedly.

He said:“The cultivation of Konzal had reduced, most people started cultivating Anji and other plants therefore there is Konzel seeds shortage in the market which led to the cooking oil price hike.”

Common people, however, demanded the Konzal price should reduce to its original rate.

Khairuddin, the resident of Mazar-I-Sharif, said he used Konzal oil in cooking from the past 15 years.

He added this variety of cooking oil is beneficial for the health and its taste is different from other cooking oils.

He demanded the reversal of Konzal cooking oil to its original rate so that people could get benefit from it.

Balkh Agriculture and Livestock Director Shamsuddin Khalid acknowledged the problem and said efforts were underway to stop the export of Konzal.

He assured the Konzal cooking oil producers and said the Agriculture Department was committed to support farmers in every sector.

It is pertinent to mention that people in the Northern provinces mostly used Konzal cooking oil in the cooking of Qalbula Palaw and other types of rice.

