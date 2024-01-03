Suryakumar Yadav Nominated For ICC Men's T20 Cricketer Of The Year 2023

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suryakumar Yadav finds himself in contention once again for the ICC Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year 2023, with the announcement of the four nominees in Dubai on January 3. The 33-year-old Indian showcased his T20 prowess throughout 2023, amassing 733 runs from 17 innings at an impressive average of 48.86 and a striking rate of 155.95. Despite a modest start in 2023 with a mere 7 runs against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar bounced back spectacularly, scoring 51 (36 balls) and an unbeaten 112 (51 balls) in the subsequent matches.

In a remarkable display of inside-out drives and strategic play behind the wicket, Suryakumar's breathtaking knock of 112 featured nine sixes and seven fours, averaging almost a boundary every three deliveries. His century, achieved in just 45 balls, stands as the second-fastest in India's men's T20 history, trailing Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opponent in 2017.

Consistency marked Suryakumar's performances, delivering scores in the 20s to 40s, including a notable innings of 83 (44 balls) against the West Indies in Providence. Even with the added responsibility of captaincy towards the end of the year, he continued to flourish, contributing half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), culminating in an impressive 100 off 56 balls against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The other three contenders for the award are Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe (11 innings, 515 runs at 51.50, strike rate 150.14; 17 wickets at 14.88, economy 6.57), Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda (55 wickets at 8.98, economy 4.77), and Mark Chapman of New Zealand (17 innings, 556 runs at 50.54, strike rate 145.54).

