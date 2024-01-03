Rebecca Martin Joins Glia As Chief Marketing Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned marketing leader

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the customer interaction leader unifying Digital Customer Service (DCS), call center and automation on a single platform, has expanded its executive leadership team, appointing Rebecca Martin as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Martin brings more than 20 years of experience building sophisticated marketing teams and driving revenue for SaaS and technology companies. In this role, she is responsible for Glia's revenue marketing, content and industry strategy, customer marketing and corporate communications.

"Glia is enabling hundreds of financial services companies across the globe to strengthen customer experiences by providing the right interaction at the right time. I was immediately impressed by the company's unique value proposition, deep vertical expertise, and multitude of happy customers," said Martin. "I am excited to dig in and advance the Glia team and mission, helping to scale the marketing organization and accelerate growth."

Martin joins Glia from Total Expert, a customer engagement platform for financial services, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and delivered revenue growth through new logo acquisition and customer expansion. Prior to that, Martin was Chief Marketing Officer at Calabrio, a workforce engagement management company, where she built an account-based marketing motion that fueled a pipeline of large enterprise business. Martin has additionally held marketing leadership roles at Code42, Stellent, and Oracle, and serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Technology Association.

"Rebecca's comprehensive go-to-market skillset, proven track record of success, and deep experience in financial services and customer engagement make her an ideal fit for the Glia leadership team," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "She has already proven to be a valuable asset to Glia, and we are confident in her ability to strategically lead and advance our marketing organization as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth goals."

This appointment is another example of how Glia is continuing to cultivate strong talent across the organization. In 2023, the company announced Jay Choi

as its first Chief Product Officer and Lisa Paccione

as EVP of Sales.

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), call center and automation with a ChannelLessTM Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a

Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM company for a third year in a row and a

Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia .

