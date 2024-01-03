Author Donna Lynd Unveils A Riveting Cozy Murder Mystery: Leaving Innocence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Page-Turning Murder Mystery Featuring an Unlikely Duo on a Quest for Justice

UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world of literature welcomes an enthralling new addition as author Donna Lynd introduces her captivating murder mystery, "Leaving Innocence ." A compelling page-turner with a twist, this cozy murder mystery follows an unexpected pair of sleuths - Gran Olson, a fiery small-town nurse from Innocence, Arkansas, and her brilliant yet down-on-his-luck grandson, Bass."Leaving Innocence" is a story of resilience, determination, and the pursuit of justice in the face of adversity. The night Gran Olson's husband passes away, the tranquil town of Innocence is forever changed. As a one-million-dollar wrongful death settlement is offered as a reward, Gran and Bass embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind a murder that shatters the town's innocence.Gran Olson, known for her ingenuity and devotion, forms an unlikely alliance with her grandson, Bass, a genius navigating the ups and downs of life. Together, they plunge into a world far from the innocence of their small town. They must confront ruthless gangs, missing drugs, arson, a haunting past entwined with the KKK, and the specter of potential witches.Donna Lynd, primarily a scriptwriter, screenwriter, and professor, has ventured into the realm of mystery novels with "Leaving Innocence." The book originated as a concept script for a television series and was transformed into a novel to help sell the screenplay. Initially drafted as an engaging "airplane book," it was later adapted into an audiobook, where readers formed a group to enjoy weekly readings of the story.Donna Lynd's unique background and experiences are evident in her storytelling. Raised in tornado alley, she transformed her parents' storm cellar into a theater for her original plays during her childhood. Her passion for theater continued as she invited her Brownie troop to perform her plays, eventually becoming the highlight of Girl Scout campfire nights. Throughout high school and college, her skits were featured in rush parties and homecoming festivals. In academia, Donna has authored numerous role-playing skits that bring life to information systems and business case studies. Her plays have been utilized for various purposes, from church fundraisers to holiday shows featuring local talent.While "Leaving Innocence" is Donna Lynd's first mystery novel, she is no stranger to creative storytelling. Her book carries a powerful message: in a world filled with chaos and injustices, it is the brave souls who care deeply about justice and humanity that make a difference. "Leaving Innocence" aims to inspire readers and remind them that no matter the odds, there is always hope if you care enough.The primary message readers can glean from the book is that justice is within reach, even in today's complex world. The story is a testament to the strength of individuals who refuse to surrender in the face of adversity."Leaving Innocence" is now available for purchase, offering readers a thrilling and uplifting experience that combines small-town values with remarkable characters and an unwavering pursuit of justice.

