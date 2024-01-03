Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With The Prime Minister Of Greece

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the Greek Prime Minister confirmed that his country seeks to further enhance and invigorate joint cooperation with Egypt during the new presidential term of President El-Sisi. Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasized commitment to continuing consultations and coordination of positions with regard to the successive developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. President El-Sisi lauded the strategic nature of the two countries' relations, and underscored Egypt's keenness on promoting relations toward broader prospects, at both the bilateral level or within the Trilateral Cooperation Mechanism with Cyprus.

The call also focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire and ensure humanitarian aid access. He reiterated the imperative need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and alleviate the immense suffering caused by this humanitarian tragedy. The Greek Prime Minister asserted his country's appreciation for Egypt's role in efforts toward de-escalation. President El-Sisi and Greece's Prime Minister Mitsotakis agreed to continue consultations and coordination of efforts in order to solidify security and stability in the region.

