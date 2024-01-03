Serbian Leader examines development at Chinese-built Fruska Gora Corridor

(MENAFN) Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic, throughout his trip to the building site of the Fruska Gora Corridor in the northern area of Vojvodina on Tuesday, voiced contentment with the advancement made by the China Road and Bridge Corporation.



Escorted by Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, Vucic examined the 3.48-km Iriski Venac tunnel and highly praised the vow of the Chinese firm to the Fruska Gora Corridor project.



Vucic underlined the favorable progress in Vojvodina area, stressing a remarkable rise in the building of new kilometers of highways and freeways. He declared the installation of 167 kilometers of such infrastructures in this year only.



The way of Fruska Gora Corridor distances 47.7 km, effortlessly connecting Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city, to Ruma, where it crosses with anew finished freeway.



As said by Koridori Srbije, a public business in control of road construction, this project is predictable to remarkably improve local and regional interconnectedness.



