Divers discover remains of woman missing for 12 years inside submerged car

(MENAFN) A team of volunteer divers claim to have discovered the remains of a woman inside a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Walt Disney World, potentially solving a 12-year-old mystery surrounding her disappearance.
Sunshine State Sonar divers believe they found Sandra Lemire's remains on Saturday in a small retention pond at the Disney World exit on Interstate 4 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Lemire vanished in May 2012 after leaving a restaurant in Kissimmee, driving the minivan that was located.
Over the past year and a half, the diving group had been searching 63 bodies of water for Lemire.
Last week, a tip from an Orlando Police Department detective, providing the location of a cellphone tower that last received a call from Lemire's phone, aided in narrowing the search to the retention pond, as stated by the group on social media.
“We located what appeared to be a minivan submerged in 14 feet of water,” the declaration mentioned. “Our team quickly suited up and dove on the vehicle to make the license plate confirmation.”
