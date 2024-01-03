Norway Sending Two F-16S To Denmark For Ukraine's Pilot Training

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway will send two of its F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian war pilots.

That's according to Norway's Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

Norway announced last year that it would join Denmark, the Netherlands, and other nations in providing warplanes for Ukraine's war effort against Russian onslaught.

Earlier, Norway has already deployed 10 instructors in Denmark to train Ukrainian war pilots, Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The Norwegian Air Force has replaced its own F-16s with new F-35 fighter jets.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the first group of six Ukrainian pilots completed basic training on F-16s in the UK and is now undergoing flight training in Denmark.