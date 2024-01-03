HRW accuses Meta of systematic censorship of content related to Palestine

(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Meta, the parent company overseeing Instagram and Facebook, of engaging in a systematic effort to censor content related to Palestine on their social media platforms, according to Middle East Eye's latest report.



In a detailed 51-page document titled "Meta’s Broken Promises: Systemic Censorship of Palestine Content on Instagram and Facebook," HRW highlights a consistent pattern of unwarranted content removal and suppression of protected speech. This includes the censorship of peaceful expressions supporting Palestine and discussions on Palestinian human rights.



Unveiled on Thursday, HRW's report sheds light on Meta's censorship practices, emphasizing their negative impact on the principles of free speech and hindrance of public discourse on Palestinian issues.



The report raises concern about the detrimental effects of such censorship, particularly considering the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians and the limited platforms available for them to share their experiences and perspectives.



Deborah Brown, the acting associate technology and human rights director at HRW, stresses the significance of social media as a crucial space for documenting and condemning human rights abuses.



She condemns Meta's censorship, asserting that it contributes to the suppression of Palestinian voices and worsens the challenges faced by Palestinians amid a period marked by heightened atrocities and repression.

