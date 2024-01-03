Start 2024 In Spectacular Style with DSF: Enjoy Exceptional Entertainment and Wonder-Filled Experiences Citywide

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Get set for another exciting week of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), as 2024 starts in spectacular style with extraordinary entertainment, incredible retail experiences, and the chance to win big with exclusive raffles and prize draws.

This week, the world’s favourite retail festival continues to upgrade your citywide experience to a whole new level. Enjoy a fun-filled programme with captivating live performances and cultural events guaranteed to amaze and delight residents and visitors. Discover astounding discounts on fashion, electronics, and home decor and more - with chances to win gold, cash and cars in spectacular seasonal raffles. Look upwards to witness dazzling fireworks and mesmerising drone shows illuminating the city’s night skies each and every evening until the end of the festival on 14 January.

Buckle up for an unforgettable week filled with endless possibilities and wonder-filled experiences that will leave you and your loved ones with enchanting memories that last a lifetime.

CITYWIDE CARNIVALS, EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL

Calling all shoppers - discover all the fun of the season at the exciting outdoor destination, The Bay by Social at Dubai Festival City Mall. Embark on a gastronomic journey at the food market featuring delights and delicacies including Doloma by Chef Shaheen, Stardaks by WAWA-Dining, La Baguette De L'Entrecôte, Scoopi Café, and EETEN Urban Kitchen. Discover a range of family-filled cultural events, with captivating carnival game stalls, interactive art installations, and an inflatable park with giant slides, obstacle courses and massive trampolines to unleash your inner acrobat.

Get ready for the much-awaited return of everyone’s favourite DSF pop-up, Etisalat MOTB. The original alternative market returns in its 11th edition from 5 to 14 January with endless entertainment, unique shopping finds, culinary delights, and much more at the city’s creative hub, Dubai Design District (d3). Explore a range of vendors, makers and designers that you simply won’t find at your local mall showcasing everything from urban streetwear to vintage fashion, statement jewellery to one-of-a-kind homeware. Don’t forget to swing by the all-new Fenty Beauty Drive In at Etisalat MOTB in the parking lot, to find the best beauty products, get your shade matched, and catch an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming brand launches.



Head over to the Armani/Privé Haute Couture Fragrances L’Exposition pop-up at Dubai Opera Garden for a unique sensory experience, daily from 10am to 10pm until 14 January. Discover the inspiration behind the brand’s immersive and globally famous scents, such as Les Eaux, La Collection, Les Terres Précieuses, and Les Mille et Une Nuits, and the limited-edition and individual fragrances of the Armani/Privé Haute Couture collections: Les Éditions Couture.

From 5 January to 14 January, catch the vibes citywide with the soul-stirring sounds of Tunes DXB. The free concert series returns with an immersive lineup of live musical performances featuring vibrant beats set against the beautiful winter backdrop of destinations across Dubai. These include Bluewaters, Al Khawaneej Walk, Al Seef, BoxPark, Bluewaters, Dubai Festival City Mall, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Global Village, Kite Beach and DxBike next to Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City. Don’t miss the daily free shows at temporary outdoor stages with an eclectic mix of emerging local talent spanning R&B, hip-hop, soul, rock and pop, fusion and the best of Bollywood. The line-up of 53 artists is set to transform the entire urban landscape into a dazzling harmony of song and dance.

Immerse yourself in the dreamy atmosphere of Nakheel Mall’s spectacular Festive Garden decor, and discover garden-themed installations at various spots across the mall - featuring a water fountain, festive tree, beautiful flowers and much more, every day until 30 January, from 10am to midnight.

As the region’s original family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, and shopping, Global Village has been welcoming guests across generations for more than 25 years. The much-loved fun-filled family favourite features a world of attractions with more than 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 200 performances each night and 195 rides and attractions at the ‘Carnaval’ funfair.

Gather your friends and family and make your way to Souq Al Freej at Al Warqa 3 Park every day until 10 January 2024 to discover local businesses and entrepreneurs showcasing their stunning homemade wares and one-of-a-kind goods. And don’t miss the last chance to visit the ever-popular winter bazaar at Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market offering exciting attractions and festivities that will delight both young and old alike, running every day until 7 January.

Keep an eye out for the adorable inflatable duo, The Anooki who are here in the city for the first time as part of Dubai Lights. The lovable pair have embarked on a global journey, sharing their planet-positive messaging about how precious our Earth is, while charming everyone they meet along the way. Catch them at Al Seef, Dubai Design District (d3), Hatta and Etisalat MOTB at d3 until 14 January, and see them transform Dubai’s picturesque backdrops into wonderful playgrounds.

Also part of Dubai Lights, Dubai Neon is a wonder-filled immersive experience of neon light installations in the historical heart of the city. Catch vibrant uplifting messages and enlightening quotes, illuminated across Al Seef and the Gold Souk neighbourhoods and see the Creekside as never before with 40 neon-lit abras reflecting a rainbow of colours across the water. Tropical enthusiasts won’t want to miss Amazon Wonder at Palm West Beach, and discover a range of life-size installations of Amazonian parrots, stunning artworks of flowers and leaves, and a vibrant interaction inspired by the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

Make sure you don’t miss the mesmerising nightly DSF Fireworks at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR at 9pm until 14 January, and the all-new spectacular DSF Drones Show presented by Emarat Petroleum every evening at 8pm and 10pm at the same location.

Head down to the Hatta Festival at Wadi Hub for an exciting getaway, now extended until the end of DSF to feature exciting light and art installations, along with delicious F&B options by Dubai brands Saddle, Home Bakery and G.O.A.T. Discover and explore everything that Hatta has to offer while making unforgettable memories with friends and family in the open air.

STAGGERING PERFORMANCES

The immersive Performing Arts of Dubai experience is a chance to discover in-mall and outdoor entertainment especially curated for the whole family, with mesmerising new acts and mind-blowing performances from artistes from across the globe. Venture through the city’s favourite shopping destinations - including City Centre Deira, Nakheel Mall, Mall of Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Al Seef, Ibn Battuta Mall, City Walk, DFCM, Bluewaters and Palm West Beach - to experience fun-filled performances featuring music, acrobatics, theatre, and spectacular aerial and water shows.

Stroll on over to City Walk to experience the enchanting Music through the Ages, which takes captivated crowds on a journey through different eras of music each weekend throughout DSF. From 5 to 7 January, get ready to reminisce about the musical versatility and artistic nostalgia of the 2010s, and from 12 to 14 January, get bang up-to-date with the latest tracks and trends from the 2020s.

Ballet connoisseurs are in for an exclusive treat with a mesmerising evening of stunning costumes, inspiring sets and breathtaking pirouettes that will seamlessly transport viewers to another time and place. Book your tickets to the impressive dance showcase of the acclaimed Le Corsaire ballet by Ekaterina Krysanova and Ivan Vasiliev – principal dancers of the Bolshoi – who will be performing along with more than 60 dancers at Dubai Opera on 6 and 7 January.

Immerse yourself in a festive atmosphere with the unmissable sights and sounds of the three-day Dubai Police Carnival. Celebrating innovation and entertainment in a spectacular environment at City Walk from 4 to 7 January from 4pm until 11pm daily, Dubai Police will unveil cutting-edge projects showcasing the latest in safety and technology. Catch heart-pounding and daring motorcycle stunts and acrobatics displays performed by Dubai Police’s elite motorcycle team, and don’t miss the chance to get up close and personal with the stunning collection of Dubai Police Supercars.

Little ones will want to embark on a mission with their favourite cartoon puppies as the wonder-filled PAW Patrol Fest comes to town. Parents should clear their diaries for this family event at Dubai Festival City Mall from 12 to 28 January, and make sure the kids don’t miss the chance to visit PAW Patrol Adventure Bay and meet Ryder, Chase, Skye, Zuma and Rocky for a fun-filled experience, featuring an exciting lineup of activities, singalong performances, and photo-opportunities.

Stay tuned for more details about the highly anticipated 3.2.1 Festival at SkyDive Dubai, featuring an extraordinary blend of live music and thrilling airshows for one night only as DSF’s unforgettable finale. Enjoy incredible performances by A-list Arab star artists Balqees, Hussain Al Jassmi, Tamer Hosny and Arqam, as well as talented up and coming performers with Tunes DXB. What’s more, the festival will offer an array of activities and experiences, including showcases by over 100 dancers and acrobats, air shows by Pyro Planes and Al Furan (The Knights), laser lighting and special effects, delectable food and beverage options, roaming entertainment, workshops, mascots, a giant bubble show, stilt walkers, and many more chances to have some family-friendly fun for all ages.





ENTER EXCITING RAFFLES AND WIN IMMACULATE RETAIL PRIZES

Get your hands on an unbeatable bargains this DSF Sale Season with more than 800 participating brands across 3,500 outlets in Dubai’s malls and shopping destinations offering customers deals of 25 to 75 percent off.

As the countdown begins to the final raffles of this season, don’t miss the chance to win a wealth of exclusive prizes - from cars and air miles to cash and gold. For a limited time, explore incredible deals on watches and eyewear with Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group, the special three-day promotion starting on 5 January, where shoppers can discover exciting discounts at Rivoli, Hour Choice, and Rivoli EyeZone at Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Mall of the Emirates. Shop and automatically enter the draw for a chance to win Rivoli Group Gift Vouchers worth a whopping AED 60,000.

DSF offers one lucky SHARE member shopping at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Al Shindagha the chance to walk home with the biggest prize of the year; AED 1 million in cash! Until 14 January 2024, spend just AED 300 at any Majid Al Futtaim mall, scan your receipts on the SHARE Rewards app, and automatically enter the draw for the extraordinary mega prize. What’s more, shopping from any category apart from hypermarket, luxury, watches and jewellery at any of the Majid Al Futtaim malls will instantly give shoppers 5 percent cash back - which is 20 times the SHARE points, on their receipts.

Visit Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah this DSF and enjoy awe-inspiring family-fun plus spend just AED 200 for the chance to win up to AED 25,000 weekly.

Experience the thrill of winning up to three sets of incredible prizes at Jumbo stores. Before 14 January, spend AED 500 either in-store or on jumboto receive a digital raffle coupon and become one of the four DSF mega winners walking away with 250g of 22k gold each, or one of the five DSF weekly winners scoring the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Don’t miss the DSF Daily Surprises, offering spectacular deals from different brands every day of the festival, with deals revealed only 24 hours before they go live at favourite brands.

Shop and win up to AED 1 million with Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) by spending a minimum of AED 200, and get a digital raffle coupon for a chance to spin the wheel on the live stage. Taking place on 6 and 13 January, a total of 25 lucky winners will take home cash prizes of up to AED 40,000 each!

Purchase a raffle ticket this week for just AED 100 at ENOC or EPPCO petrol stations in Dubai, or enter online through the Idealz website or app, to be part of the DSF Grand Raffle where one lucky winner will walk away with a huge AED 500,000 in cash at the end of DSF.

Auto lovers are invited to an unmissable opportunity to drive away a brand-new Nissan Patrol V6 and incredible cash prizes by entering the DSF Mega Raffle. You can also grab your chance to win a shiny new Land Cruiser VXR with the DSF Spend & Win a Land Cruiser VXR with Dubai Festival City Mall, by simply spending AED 300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall to be entered into the raffle.

Gold and jewellery enthusiasts have the chance to be one of 72 winners with Dubai Jewellery Group, who will take home a total of 25 kilos of gold at raffle draws every other day until 14 January. Simply purchase gold, diamond, pearl or platinum jewellery for AED 500 from any of the 275 retailers across the city and Dubai Duty Free to get up to two raffle coupons. To check participating outlets, visit

There’s also the chance to win the grand prize of 100,000 Tickit points worth a whopping AED 100,000 in DSF Golden Tickit, by spending AED 200 or more during DSF. Make sure your UAE-issued Visa or MasterCard - either debit or credit card - is linked to your Tickit account to enter into the grand prize draws.

DSF offers travel-lovers the chance to win up to 1 million Emirates Skywards Miles - just spend AED 100 at participating stores from now until 14 January. Get ready to soar with Emirates by spending an additional AED 250 to get 25 per cent more bonus miles on all transactions from 5 to 14 January.

Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Sponsor Jumbo and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Seef, Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, Bluewaters, Citywalk, Emirates Airline, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Etisalat by e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall and The View), The Beach and The Outlet Village.

Experience exceptional entertainment and adventures for all, every day, in a city like no other, with the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. Running until 14 January 2024, see the city at its best during the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy Dubai’s perfect winter weather. Adventures are waiting to be discovered in every corner – from enchanting experiences to out of this world entertainment – each and every day, for 38 days. And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.



