Al Arabi, Umm Salal To Clash In Ooredoo Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi yesterday edged out Qatar SC 4-3 in penalties after a 2-2 stalemate to book Ooredoo Cup final against Umm Salal on Saturday.

Earlier, Umm Salal reached the title clash for second consecutive time, blanking Al Ahli 2-0 in the first semi-final at Grand Hamad Stadium.

After Al Arabi took lead through Helal Mohammed's goal in 44th at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar SC went ahead through Jassem Al Jalabi (69th minute) and Ali Malolah Karami (79th minute) strikes in the second semi-final.



Umm Salal players celebrate after their win.

Rafinha leveled the scores with a goal in 82nd minute goal taking the contest to shootout where Al Arabi prevailed.

Meanwhile, Umm Salal, who were defeated by Al Duhail in the last edition final, advanced after goals from Victor Lekhal (57th minute) and skipper Andy Delort (81st minute) in the second half.