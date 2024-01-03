Top Players Set To Compete At WTT Finals In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The world's Top 16 Men's Singles athletes and Top eight Men's Doubles duos will vie for honours in Qatar when the WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 begins today at the state-of-the-art Lusail Sports Hall.

The WTT Finals Men Doha 2023 is the first of four major World Table Tennis (WTT) tournaments which will be hosted by the Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) throughout the month of January.

The first of the prestigious foursome, WTT Finals will witness the world's elite players competing for ultimate glory.

Doha will then host the WTT Star Contender and WTT Contender tournaments, culminating in the WTT Youth Contender.

Before the fierce competition begins at Lusail Sports Hall, also known as the Infinity ∞ Arena, players experienced the cultural richness of Doha, exploring the sights around the Museum of Islamic Art, a prominent cultural landmark in the country.

The tournament offers a prize pool of $40,000 and 1,500 ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking points for the Men's Singles winner, making Doha the grand stage for a spectacular season finale.