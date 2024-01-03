Elgar Case: Supreme Court Seeks Response On DU Professor Hany Babu's Bail Plea From Maharashtra Govt, NIA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court has demanded replies from the Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) regarding Delhi University's associate professor, Hany Babu, and his plea against the Bombay High Court's bail rejection in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol issued notices to the state government and the NIA following Babu's filing, requesting responses within three weeks's bail plea, filed on September 19, 2022, was dismissed by the high court NIA, investigating the case, accuses Babu of collaborating in promoting Maoist activities and ideology as per the directives of banned CPI (Maoist) leaders DetailsHany Babu was arrested in July 2020 and is presently held at Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai in connection with the case. The case pertains to alleged provocative speeches delivered during the Elgar Parishad conclave on December 31, 2017, at Shaniwarwada in Pune inflammatory speeches allegedly led to violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the city's outskirts the following day, resulting in casualties and injuries. The investigation, initially led by the Pune Police, was later taken over by the NIA, naming over a dozen activists and academicians as accused, challenging the special NIA court's bail refusal earlier this year, approached the High Court in June. In his plea, he contested the court's view on the existence of incriminating material against him NIA opposed Babu's bail plea, contending that he actively participated in promoting Naxalism and aimed to destabilize the government.

