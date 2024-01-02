9 Hospitalized After BART Train Derails And Catches Fire In East Bay

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev
The eastbound lane of Interstate 24 in Orinda was closed Monday
night to make way for a crane that will be used to clean up a BART
train that partially derailed and caught fire on New Year's
morning, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media.
According to Caltrans, the eastbound lane was closed at about
4:30 p.m. between Wilder Road and St. Stephens Drive.
BART spokesman Jim Allison said a crane is being installed to
remove the damaged trains. BART is partnering with Caltrans and
CHP, he said.
It is not yet known when the two eastbound lanes and BART tracks
will officially open, as crews will be working through the
night.
"... so the crane can get in place and the operation will be to
lift the derailed car, secure it to the tracks and then ultimately
move that train to the station where it can be inspected," Ellison
said.
As of 7:10 p.m., two cars of the BART train that derailed in
Orinda had been successfully returned to the tracks with a crane,
according to an update from BART.
The cars will be reattached to the cars that did not derail, and
the train will be towed from where it was standing on the eastbound
tracks near the Orinda station.
Track repairs have already begun, and at least one-way traffic
is expected Tuesday morning, according to an update on BART's
website, and full Yellow Line service will depend on the speed of
repairs.
Ellison initially said the work could take six hours from the
time the crane arrives until officials clear the freeway.
Passengers are advised to have a backup plan just in case.
BART officials said Monday at noon that a bus bridge will be in
place on the affected route. Passengers traveling from SFO will
have to get off at Rockridge and take a bus to Walnut Creek
Station.
Passengers traveling from Antioch will need to get off at Walnut
Creek Station and take a bus to Rockridge Station.
AC Transit is providing free bus service to cover the BART
station stops between Walnut Creek and Rockridge, officials
said.
The bus bridge will make all stops between the two stations in
both directions.
All other BART lines are unaffected, the agency said.
Officials said nine passengers were taken for medical evaluation
after a train car derailed and caught fire near Orinda.
The agency initially reported that no one was injured after the
derailment, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on the eastbound
Yellow Line between the Lafayette and Orinda stations.
"Several people were taken to medical facilities for evaluation
following the incident. Based on initial reports from first
responders, there are no serious injuries," BART said in a midday
announcement.
The railroad said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the
partial derailment occurred after 9 a.m. between Orinda and
Lafayette stations.
Two cars of the train caught fire and Orinda firefighters
extinguished them.
The derailment occurred after a computer glitch prevented the
train from automatically rerouting at the crossing.
"The operations center was unable to communicate with the
interlocking to move the rails into position, so they ordered the
driver to stop the train, get out of the car and manually move the
rails into position," Ellison said.
According to Ellison, the train driver manually switched the
train's route as instructed before the derailment.
The cause of the derailment is being investigated by BART and
the California Public Utilities Commission.
"And then it went smoke outside and smoke inside the railcar.
Smoke was billowing from everywhere, and then a fiery orange
appeared out of our sight, and we tried to move to the next car,"
Burrell says.
"We opened our car door, and the door of the next car was at an
angle, and we tried to open it. And the one guy in front of me and
the first two people tried to move it open. The one behind me said:
"Jump, just jump." And we just jumped, like in Mission Impossible,
but not in a cool way, but in a bad, scary way," she continues.
People tried to transfer to other cars, but the doors were
blocked and they felt the BART car tipping over.
