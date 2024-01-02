(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Satkrit Institute of Rheumatology & Neuro-Muscular Rehabilitation (SIRNR) is a Center of Excellence for Rheumatology and Rehabilitation and Physiotherapists in in Kolkata . SIRNR caters to the unmet needs of the advanced healthcare facility for Arthritis, Pain Management, and Inflammation through Correct diagnosis and the right treatment.

It improves the quality of life and ensures patient satisfaction through three pillars:



Rheumatological assessment (Arthritis, Pain Management, and Inflammation) and advanced treatment protocols

Application of Advanced Modalities of Physiotherapy Evidence, feedback, and Motivation based Neurological and Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation.

SIRNR also furthers its objectives by providing continuing medical education and research in collaboration with internationally reputed universities and individuals.

FIRST TIME IN EASTERN INDIA:



Colour Doppler Ultrasound System for Clinical Diagnosis of Joints and Blood Vessels.

Gait Analysis and Treatment.

Rehabilitation is augmented by Virtual reality and Sensory Feedback.

Upper and Lower Limb Advanced Robotic Devices for Re-learning of lost or damaged movements.

Balance training for Wheelchair users and patients with a risk of falling. Centre of Excellence of Rheumatology – Non-surgical way of treating Arthritis, treatment of Vascular diseases, and connective tissue diseases.

SERVICES:



Rheumatology

Physiotherapy

Ankle Pain & Heel Pain

Sciatica Treatment

Spinal Shoulder Pain

Tennis Elbow

Rotator Cuff Tendinitis

Knee, Back, Neck pain

Neuro-Muscular Rehabilitation

Joint Pain and Joint Swelling

Loss of Function/Mobility

Muscle Pain and Weakness

Frailty and Geriatric

Stroke

Counselling

Spinal Pain Muscular-Skeletal & Vascular Ultrasound

OUR MISSION:

We at Satkrit Healthcare, design and undertake Rehabilitation programs for patients based on international assessment norms that enable them with independent in their daily lives and activities, hence restoring their maximum possible functional potential and dignity. Our dedicated and competent team carves out holistic treatment plans, tailor-made to individual patient needs with appropriate goals and therapy techniques. We achieve this through evidence-based clinical guidelines which are goal-oriented, focusing not just on physical function, mobility, strength, and endurance but full occupational, speech, behaviour, and cognitive rehabilitation. Satkrit Healthcare takes pride in offering world-class, premium facilities that are state of the art. We are committed to making SIRNR a Centre of Excellence meeting International standards of treatment in Rheumatology and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation at accessible costs.

