Manipur Violence: Attack By Militants In Moreh Leaves Police Commandos, BSF Jawan Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least four police commandos and a BSF jawan were injured in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh today i.e. on 2 January, media reports have stated.

The gunmen fired Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) at the state commandos during a security forces' search operation, sources said as reported by India Today incident came a day after four villagers were gunned down by unidentified assailants in minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur's Thoubal district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the violence and appealed to people especially the residents of Lilong to maintain peace. \"Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law,\" he had said. Currently, curfew have been imposed in five valley districts of the state - Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur. The deceased, whose bodies were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination, were identified as Md Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40) and Md Hussain (22), official said as reported by PTI Read: Manipur violence: Fresh outbreak kills 4, curfew imposed in 5 districts. 10 things we know so farEarlier on 30 December, unidentified gunmen and police commandos resorted to heavy exchange of gunfire in Manipur's Moreh on Saturday where one policeman sustained splinter injuries. On the same day, another incident of violence was reported between Meitei and Kuki groups in the Kangpokpi district in which a Meitei man was killed fresh attacks have come days after the strife that took place on December 4 in Tengnoupal district which killed 13 people.

Meanwhile, more than 200 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since early May. Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared financial packages for displaced individuals who lost their homes due to violence and are yet to return.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN02012024007365015876ID1107675784